Wales host the Czech Republic tonight in an international friendly match just days after Gareth Bale’s stunning double against Austria. The 2-1 win over Austria saw Wales move one game away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year. But with the play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine postponed until at least June, Wales are playing the Czechs in a friendly match - with the proceeds going towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The Czech Republic were defeated by Sweden in their play-off semi-final on Thursday to bring their World Cup dream to an end. Here’s everything...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO