As Yalies get used to the “new normal” of in-person learning, academic integrity has resurfaced as a topic of conversation among Yale’s faculty. At the most recent meeting of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate, professors heard from Yale College’s Executive Committee, which aims to “enforce the Undergraduate Regulations in a fair, consistent, and uniform manner.” Faculty members have in recent months expressed concerns about maintaining academic integrity, the committee said, especially as some classes have retained partial remote options for lectures, exams and assignments.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO