ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deborah Cox Makes Canadian Music Hall of Fame History

By Yah Yah
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QwNk_0etGNlkc00

Singer Deborah Cox is about to make Canadian Music Hall of Fame history by becoming the first Black woman to be inducted since its inception in 1978.

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” Cox said in a statement per Billboard. “… As the first Black female inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication and passion.”

Her induction will be accompanied by a performance at the 51st Juno Awards held on May 15 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“Deborah is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences around the world for over 25 years,” Allan Reid, president and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences/The Juno Awards, added.” Her resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon.”

Cox became a global name when her 90s smash hits “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” and “Who Do U Love” catapulted into the mainstream charts.

Cox is only the second Black person to be inducted. Pianist Oscar Peterson was inducted in 1978. The multi-talented singer is currently starring in BET’s “First Wives Club” series.

In 2020, Cox went viral after #DeborahCoxChallenge took off online. Queen Naija Keke Palmer, Tiffany Evans and Lizzo all sang “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” originally released on her Grammy-winning sophomore album, “One Wish,” in 1998.

“The song really is a test of your vocal ability. The song takes you on a vocal journey. It tells a story and I think that’s important as a singer: to be able to establish and show that side as well,” she told TMZ at the time. “Sometimes the performance will not only come out of you trying to find the notes. Sometimes, the feeling comes out. That’s what makes you hit the note. It’s because of how you feel. It’s how you conjure up that emotion that makes you sing that note.”

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown

37K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Follow Shine My Crown and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to 'Devil Worship' Claims Over 'Sweetest Pie' Video: 'Mission Accomplished'

Megan Thee Stallion responded to claims her new video "Sweetest Pie" is "devil worship" after her new video, "Sweetest Pie" with Dua Lipa, dropped on Friday. "Megan can you just be honest. The video was meant to spread a lot of symbolism. From Dua literally being a spider demon, yall being witches, and it being the damn near apocalypse," a concerned follower tweeted. "You can say this was like Hansel & Gretel but that's not a scary movie. This was devil worship."
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Peterson
Person
Tiffany Evans
Person
Lizzo
Person
Deborah Cox
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Canadian Academy#Budweiser Stage
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Duran Duran Bring ‘Tonight United’ to ‘Late Late Show’

Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past. The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
MUSIC
Complex

Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music

With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy