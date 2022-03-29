ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Colts overtime proposal allowing both teams a possession passed by NFL owners

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
Josh Allen can thank the Eagles and Colts, because the next time Buffalo’s star quarterback enters overtime in a postseason game, he’ll be guaranteed of at least getting one possession in the extra period.

Albert Breer is reporting that NFL owners approved the rule proposal that allows both teams to have a possession in overtime.

The Chiefs’ amazing 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the divisional round refueled the debate after Josh Allen and the Bills lost on a walkoff touchdown during Kansas City’s first and only possession.

With the new rule, Allen and the Bills would have received another possession.

