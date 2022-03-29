ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Address to Discuss Clinical Psychology Applications in Sports-Related Concussions and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Duane Dede, who is a clinical professor in the department of Clinical and Health Psychology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, will present “Clinical Psychology Applications in Sports-Related Concussion and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” on Tuesday, April 5, at 4 p.m. at Hope College in the Schaap Auditorium of...

