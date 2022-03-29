ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Heads to Calgary

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an away swing up north, the Colorado Avalanche club looks to play the Flames in Calgary for tonight's contest to own this season's series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT at Scotiabank Saddledome. The two clubs met twice previously this month at Ball Arena where the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Niederreiter one-game suspension upheld by NHL

NEW YORK - National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today upheld the one-game suspension that was assessed to Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during NHL Game No. 978 in Carolina on March 18. Commissioner Bettman heard Niederreiter's appeal of the original decision, assessed...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
NHL

Blues acquire Lyle from Bruins

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations. Lyle will report to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Lyle, 22, has dressed in 48...
NHL
NHL

Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head Coach Honored in Pregame Ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: The Detroit Fallout, Fleury Confirms he Rejected Capitals

It was a game unlike any other at PPG Paints Arena. Never before had Pittsburgh Penguins fans witnessed such an offensive outburst on that side of the street, and long-time fans haven’t seen such goal-scoring since 1991. Evgeni Malkin was a driving force behind the Penguins’ surge, as head coach Mike Sullivan used the opportunity to shed light on their conversations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And former Penguins goalie, and perhaps still one at heart, Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed he rejected the Washington Capitals because…they’re the Capitals.
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ BUF

Connor and Schmidt out, Heinola's play, and much more!. As the Jets begin their two-game road trip tonight in Buffalo, they will be without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt. Both players have entered COVID protocol and won't be available for tonight's game, tomorrow night in Toronto and Saturday's home game against Los Angeles. Connor was the only Jet to have played in all 67 contests so far this season, Schmidt had only missed one game. Connor is tied for sixth in the NHL with 82 points and is fifth in the league with 41 goals. Schmidt is the teams leader in points by a defenceman with 31.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Mikko Rantanen
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Tuesday. The Flames continue their homestand this evening, hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. APTN will also be broadcasting The Battle of Alberta on Hockey Night in Cree. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Bruins eager to showcase Stanley Cup contender status against Maple Leafs

Boston is on 14-2-1 run, has discovered right mix at forward, goalie. Bruce Cassidy said he always believed the Boston Bruins would be a Stanley Cup contender. The Bruins coach knew the players who were returning, the skill on their top line, and the continuing development and maturity of players like forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
NHL
NHL

What fans need to know about RJ Night on Friday

Doors open at 5 p.m., Be in your seats by 6:40 p.m. for pregame banner ceremony. Friday will be a banner night for the Buffalo Sabres organization. Legendary Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret will be bestowed the great honor of having a banner bearing his name added to the rafters of KeyBank Center in a ceremony prior to Buffalo's game against the Nashville Predators on April 1.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calgary#The San Jose Sharks#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Snw#Espn#The Brooks Bandits#Flames#Ahl#Abbotsford Heat
NHL

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

With playoff seating on the line, the Kings heading to Edmonton for a big matchup. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 37 - 25...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Canadiens

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back on home ice after a three-game road trip, hosting the Montreal Canadiens for the final meeting of their regular season series. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 44-15-8 (96 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Overtime...
NHL
NHL

Behind the Canucks Coast Salish-inspired First Nations warmup jersey

As the Vancouver Canucks acknowledge prior to every home game, they "play hockey upon the unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations." It was important to Chase Gray, therefore, that these Coast Salish nations were represented when he designed the limited-edition First Nations Night jersey the Canucks will wear during warmup on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.
NHL
FOX Sports

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. .Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
FOX Sports

Metropolitan-leading Carolina takes on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes are 23-11-6 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 224 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game....
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB - Good teams find ways to win games like Wednesday night. Connor McDavid became the first player this season to reach 100 points, recording a goal and assist, while Leon Draisaitl inched closer to the 50-goal mark with his 49th of the campaign as the Oilers fought their way to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings that marks the club's eighth straight win on home ice.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy