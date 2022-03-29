ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans signing WR DaeSean Hamilton is a cheap fix for a bigger problem

By Mark Lane
 1 day ago
The Houston Texans signed former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton — a logical conclusion after the club worked out the 27-year-old.

However, the Texans’ addition of Hamilton is merely taking an easy out to addressing a bigger problem with the offense.

The Texans have a collection of support receivers on the roster with Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley, and Chris Moore. According to general manager Nick Caserio, part of the philosophy in adding quality veterans to the roster is to give youngsters role models for how to go about things the right way in the NFL.

“When the players walk in to the building and say, ‘What do we ask of a Houston Texan? What are the characteristics and behaviors that we want to embody?’ When you look at those players, those are the things we want those rookies to see,” Caserio told reporters on March 19. “You want those rookies to have some of the same qualities, but obviously this is all going to be new for them.”

Hamilton will no doubt fit that mold; otherwise, why else would the Texans bring him to Houston?

The former 2018 fourth-round pick from Penn State had an underwhelming 46-game career with the Broncos, catching 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns. Hamilton never got to 300 yards receiving in any of his four seasons with Denver, and his only 30-catch season was his rookie year.

Don’t forget Hamilton tore his ACL during offseason workouts in 2021, which also makes him a reclamation project.

Houston needs to use their draft picks to acquire younger weapons who can grow with second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Some mock drafts have the Texans taking USC receiver Drake London with their No. 13 overall pick in Round 1. While that may be too high of a pick to invest in receiving threats, Houston should consider using one of their top-100 picks to fix the problem, not simply stay content with signing veterans looking for second chances.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints could take draft-and-develop approach with new WR coaches

When teams have positions of need that have to be addressed over the offseason, fans tend to want answers with big names in free agency. For the New Orleans Saints, many expected that would be the case when it came to filling out a diminishing wide receiver room. However, since the offseason began, Michael Thomas’s return became more evident, the team retained Deonte Harty on a restricted free agent tender, and the Saints also re-signed 2018 third-round pick Tre’Quan Smith. Despite those moves though, it’s evident that New Orleans still has work to do.
NFL
