Meijer to Hold 1st-Ever Sustainability Supplier Summit

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeijer Inc. will host its inaugural Sustainability Supplier Summit, which will give vendors nationwide the chance to showcase their sustainable products – from food to pets to home goods – for the retailer to consider carrying in its stores. The virtual event will take place June 20-23...

progressivegrocer.com

