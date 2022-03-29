ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas Tonight

By Wes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas tonight in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Snuggle vases!....

mymajic933.com

