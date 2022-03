Jennifer Ryshavy knew she wanted to be a teacher as early as first grade. “I had a Lakeshore Learning kit that had report cards and a chalkboard and different teacher items in it, and I would play school,” she recalled. “And I would sit and watch, or I guess, look at the overhead projector, and I would try to figure out how I could make one of those at home. And I eventually did make one, out of flashlights and mirrors in my bedroom.”

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO