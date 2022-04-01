ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquarius—Your April 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Glistening With Luxury

By Roya Backlund
 1 day ago
You’re beginning this month with a surge of intelligence, so keep an open mind. Your Aquarius April 2022 horoscope is here and it kicks off with a new moon in Aries on April 1. This new moon will blast through your third house of communication, encouraging you to study and learn about topics that fascinate you. Take advantage of what piques your imagination! However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel equally as nervous about expressing your thoughts. Find the courage to do so, because it will only inspire courage in others too.

Take it easy on yourself, because on April 4, your inner critic may resurface with a vengeance. A Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius, you may feel like you’re not expressing yourself as clearly as you want to. In fact, something may be holding you back from your true authenticity! Don’t pressure yourself into fitting into a perfect box, because the truth is, you’re constantly evolving and expanding . Give yourself grace as you embrace who you’re becoming.

Either way, you’re in for some positive reinforcement as of April 12. This is when the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces will douse you in luck, bringing you the wealth and abundance you’ve been searching for. You’re literally a magnet for cash right now, so embrace unexpected windfalls when they land on your doorstep.

MORE: Aquarius, Your 2022 Horoscope is About Returning to Your Heart

And once a full moon in Libra rushes glimmers in your ninth house of adventure on April 16, you may be realizing that it’s time to take a risk. Don’t let the fear of getting lost prevent you from embarking on a journey. You’ll never know what you might find when you stumble into the unknown.

By April 27, you may be in the mood for some retail therapy as Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces. This will inspire you to surround yourself with beauty and luxury that leaves you feeling pampered. You deserve to adorn yourself, just remember that sometimes, less is more!

Practice patience and extend compassion toward yourself when you can, because on April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus will send shockwaves of change to your fourth house of home and family. You’re embracing a shift that begins in your heart and ripples throughout the rest of your life. You may be outgrowing your current circumstances because you’re ready to blossom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0etFzlK500

ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: March 27 to April 2, 2022

Mercury enters Aries on the 27th where the communication planet spares no one’s feelings, prioritizing candor and sharp opinions. It was Shakespeare (who was born with Mercury in Aries) who wrote, “This above all: to thine own self be true,” and we can expect everyone to be speaking their mind. Get ready for the hot takes!
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 30-April 5)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In 1904, it wasn't illegal to use performance-enhancing drugs during Olympic competitions. Runner Thomas Hicks took advantage of this in the marathon race. The poison strychnine, which in small doses serves as a stimulant, was one of his boosters. Another was brandy. By the time he approached the finish line, he was hallucinating and stumbling. His trainers carried him the rest of the way, and he was declared the winner. I recommend you make him your inspirational role model in the coming weeks. How might you cheat to gain a great victory? APRIL FOOL! I Lied. While it's true that a meaningful triumph is within your reach, you're most likely to achieve it by acting with total integrity, following the rules, and imbibing no stimulating poisons.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Some Uncomfortable Changes

There’s a *lot* happening in the sky this week. Although it may feel difficult and intense at times, there’s enough excitement to make it bearable. After all, the sun is now moving through confident and driven Aries, reminding you that challenges are also opportunities to prove yourself. Think of it like being on a road trip through the middle of nowhere. You may feel lost at times and there may be the bumps in the road, but the longer your drive, the more beautiful it gets. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 21, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re embracing each and every part of the experience.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

This month could feel like squeezing through a birth canal into a new frontier for you, Taurus. Although the experience of this could be frightening and the new territory uncomfortable, your heart’s vision of beautiful possibility can safely pull you forward, into new ways of being as much as new external arrangements. It will be especially important to hold on tight until April 5, when your ruling planet, Venus, is well beyond the hot, constraining squeeze of Mars and Saturn and situated in Pisces, one of her favorite places.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Virgo Full Moon Will Be A Game-Changer For 4 Signs

The full moon is a force of nature that brings you to the brink of change. After all, this is when the moon — ruler of your subconscious — forms an opposition with the sun — ruler of your ego — evoking an inner conflict that forces you to take action. As the full moon brings you to a breaking point, it encourages you to make a decision one way or another. Embrace the raised vibrations and the increased tension, because it’s cooking up something incredible. If your sun, moon, or ascendant happens to be a mutable sign — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the full Worm Moon in Virgo will affect you the most, so prepare for a potentially life-altering experience.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
LIFESTYLE
