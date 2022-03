A woman whose childhood was blighted by an undiagnosed brain tumour is calling for more support for children and young people with the disease.Niamh Rose Mulheron, 23, almost lost her sight when her condition worsened as a teenager and said she was left isolated and lonely as she went through her treatment.Miss Mulheron, from Glasgow, started getting daily headaches while she was at primary school but said that despite several trips to the GP over the years, her symptoms were never taken seriously and she was not referred for further tests.Due to her symptoms, she missed a lot of school...

