Jeffrey Todd Britton

ROCKINGHAM — Jeffery Todd Britton, 57, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born Feb. 14, 1965 in Newark, Ohio, a son of Robert E. and Judith Anderson Britton.

Jeff was a graduate of Richmond Sr. High Class of 1983 in Rockingham, where he enjoyed JROTC and all math classes. He worked many years at Wasserstron Restaurant Supply Company in Ohio. During his career in electrical maintenance roles, Jeff studied and received various certifications. He enjoyed fulfilling his curiosity and passion to learn by watching historical and how-to documentaries.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at Rockingham Church of Christ, 1013 Wild Cherry Ave. Rockingham. The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. to noon, with memorial service to follow.

Jeff is survived by a daughter, Ashley Helton; parents, Bob and Judy Britton; a sister, Misty Barnes and husband Todd; a brother, Mark Britton and wife Mary; nieces, Montanna Britton, Sydney Kirby and husband Michael, and Mackenzie Barnes; nephews, Zach Britton and Toby Britton; grandniece, Chloe Kirby; grandnephew, Blake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockingham Church of Christ, P.O. Box 95, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Britton family.