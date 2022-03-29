ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Todd Britton

 1 day ago
ROCKINGHAM — Jeffery Todd Britton, 57, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born Feb. 14, 1965 in Newark, Ohio, a son of Robert E. and Judith Anderson Britton.

Jeff was a graduate of Richmond Sr. High Class of 1983 in Rockingham, where he enjoyed JROTC and all math classes. He worked many years at Wasserstron Restaurant Supply Company in Ohio. During his career in electrical maintenance roles, Jeff studied and received various certifications. He enjoyed fulfilling his curiosity and passion to learn by watching historical and how-to documentaries.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at Rockingham Church of Christ, 1013 Wild Cherry Ave. Rockingham. The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. to noon, with memorial service to follow.

Jeff is survived by a daughter, Ashley Helton; parents, Bob and Judy Britton; a sister, Misty Barnes and husband Todd; a brother, Mark Britton and wife Mary; nieces, Montanna Britton, Sydney Kirby and husband Michael, and Mackenzie Barnes; nephews, Zach Britton and Toby Britton; grandniece, Chloe Kirby; grandnephew, Blake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockingham Church of Christ, P.O. Box 95, Rockingham, NC 28380.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Britton family.

The Richmond Observer

Wanda Terry Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Wanda Terry Gibson, 62, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Mrs. Gibson was born Dec. 23, 1959 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Winfield Scott and Esther Mae Hall Terry. She was a member of Cartledge Creek Baptist Church and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Susie Shepard Greene

ELLERBE — Susie Shepard Greene, 84, of Ellerbe, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Nov. 15, 1937 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Dewey Shepard and Delvina Yates Shepard. Mrs. Greene was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in...
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lula Adams McBride

ROCKINGHAM — Lula Adams McBride, 90, of Rockingham, passed on Friday, March 18, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Savannah A.M.E. Zion Church, 519 Fire Tower Road, Lilesville. Viewing noon-1 p.m. prior to funeral service. Public Viewing will be held on...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Larry Gene Chambers

ROCKINGHAM — Larry Gene Chambers, 80, of Rockingham, completed his earthly journey on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Larry was born March 8, 1942 in Alamance County, a son of the late George Chambers and Christine Davis Chambers Deese. He had worked with Klopman Mills before joining Carolina Power and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Nancy Lee Brady Perkins

HAMLET — Nancy Lee Brady Perkins, 70, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born Sept. 29, 1951 in Hamlet, daughter of the late Horace Brady and Thetis Butler Brady. Today, Nancy left this earth and began her eternal walk with Jesus Christ....
HAMLET, NC
McPherson Sentinel

Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Schimming

Jeffrey “Jeff” Wayne Schimming, 62, of McPherson, KS passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral arrangements are with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. (website: www. stockhamfamily.com)
The Richmond Observer

Nancy Caswell Belanger

HAMLET — Nancy Caswell Belanger, 57, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at her residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1964, in Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter of Reginald Caswell and Janet Lacroix Pouliot. Nancy loved the outdoors, especially her plants and yard work. She was a collector,...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Marcus Edward Norton Sr.

HAMLET — Marcus Edward Norton Sr., born in Scotland County on April 27, 1930, died peacefully March 22, 2022 at Hospice Haven, Richmond County at age 91. He was the son of Daniel May Norton and Mamie Peele Brown Norton. His ancestors were some of the earliest settlers in...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Golden LEAF Foundation

RALEIGH — The Golden LEAF Foundation failed to monitor how $83 million in federal money from the COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program were used, a new audit finds. Applications for 4-Year Golden LEAF Scholarship due March 1, 2022. ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Scholarship application for the 2022-2023...
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

