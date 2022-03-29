HAMLET — Funeral Service for Mr. Bobby Lee Taylor Jr., 59, of Hamlet, will be conducted Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Tally Watson Services, Rockingham with the Rev. Johnathan Osborne officiating.

Mr Taylor is the son of the late Bobby Taylor Sr. and Macie Frances Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sister Allison Lily Taylor.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories one son, Jerry Ricketts; three daughters, Christine Collins, Ashley Taylor and Renee Taylor; four grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Taylor and Chris Taylor; two sisters, Debra Collins and Lisa Benton.

Public viewing will be Thursday 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.