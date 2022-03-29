ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks Bentley Completes 100 Mile Bike Race: ‘Epic Long Day’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDierks Bentley is taking his mountain bike riding to a whole new level as he just completed a 100-mile trek in cold Tennessee temperatures. Dierks posted a video of himself and other bikers crossing a river and a photo of himself after he finished the race. He wrote, “Gosh Darn @goshdarngg...

Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Take Home With ACM Award for Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.
CELEBRITIES
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
Q106.5

Here’s How To Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley in Bangor

When Dierks Bentley brings his Beers On Me Tour 2022 with Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning to Bangor, we want our loyal listeners to be there. That's why we're giving away tickets to the Thursday, June 23 show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront. Listen to Q-106.5...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Baltimore

Country Star Dierks Bentley Bringing ‘Beers On Me’ Tour To Merriweather This July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country star Dierks Bentley says a “bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” and that will no doubt be the desired effect when the singer brings his “Beers On Me” tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion in July. Unfortunately, “Beers On Me” is not an indication that the entire audience’s drinks will be comped, as the name suggests, but it is Bentley’s single from last summer, which you can listen to here: To be fair, there is a VIP package that includes two beers in addition to a ticket, early entry and a private pre-show performance. An owner of 17 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country chart, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, including one for another ode to imbibing, “Drunk On a Plane.” Bentley is scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Jon Pardi Updates Fans on His Next Studio Album

If Jon Pardi's next studio album was a racecar, you could say it's somewhere between turns three and four. The follow-up to Heartache Medication (2019) is definitely not in the home stretch, but his pace is purposeful. The still-unfinished album will include his new single "Last Night Lonely" and about...
MUSIC
5NEWS

Dierks Bentley returning to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music superstar Dierks Bentley is set to return to the Walmart AMP this August. The musician is bringing his Beers on Me Tour to Rogers on Thursday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Bentley last played at the...
ROGERS, AR
NBCMontana

Country singer Dierks Bentley to stop in Missoula this summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will make a stop at the Adams Center in Missoula on Sept. 11. Missoula will be one of the final stops on his "Beers On Me" Tour. Presale tickets start Tuesday, and the rest will go on sale this Friday.
MISSOULA, MT

