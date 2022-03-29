ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

DISTRICT Arts presents “Andromeda Series,” A Collection of “Combines” by Jack Knight

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJack says, “These works are a departure from conventional easel...

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
ARTnews

How I Made This: Reconstructing Colette Lumiere’s “Living Environment”

Click here to read the full article. In the 1970s and early 1980s, artist Colette Lumiere (the last of a number of names the French-born artist adopted in the course of her career) created, performed in, and eventually fully inhabited spaces cocooned in ruched, draped, and pleated fabric. Her best-known endeavor, the transformation of her downtown New York loft into an artwork titled Living Environment (1972–1983), was recently re-created for an exhibition at Company Gallery in New York. Living Environment began organically. “I saw someone had a parachute in their house,” Lumiere remembers, “and I thought, ‘I really like that fabric.’...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Library Street Collective Presents "Asymmetry"

A joint exhibition between Jacqueline Surdell and Robert Moreland. In addition to helping construct a new arts campus in Detroit, Library Street Collective just opened a new joint exhibition featuring the work of Robert Moreland and Jacqueline Surdell. “Asymmetry” presents an alluring synergy between two new bodies of work that appear radically different but relate in universally complementary ways.
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

Jack Black To Reprise Po For Netflix’s ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ Animated Series

Click here to read the full article. Jack Black will once again lend his voice to Po the panda, nearly six years after Kung Fu Panda 3, for Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed it will further expand the Kung Fu Panda world with the animated series from DreamWorks Animation. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po (Black) must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together,...
TV & VIDEOS
Cape Gazette

VIA to present Art of Accessorizing March 29

The Village Improvement Association will present Art of Accessorizing, an evening of glamour and style, from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at its clubhouse at 415 N. Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. Extraordinary area merchants Bling It, CraZy LadyZ, Funky Lady Fashion and Water Lili will showcase their merchandise including...
WWD

British Museum to Explore Feminine Power, Deities, Demons in New Show

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The British Museum, home of the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon Sculptures, and many an Egyptian sarcophagus, is set to break new ground this spring with an exhibition dedicated to female power in world history, religion and folklore. As its name suggests, “Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic” won’t shy away from the violent, menacing, and hell-raising figures of women throughout the ages, and promises to be a thought-provoking, and interactive, experience.More from WWDFall 2022 Fashion Trend: MaxicoatsPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionBehind-the-Scenes at the 2022 Oscars Art and artifacts from the ancient...
MUSEUMS
cryptoslate.com

Highly Praised Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Announces His Own NFT Series

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 28th March, 2022, Chainwire — Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo is excited to announce his upcoming NFT collection. The...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

VASE BY SU Latest Sculpture Brings RTFKT's Nike "MNLTH" NFT to Life

Known for celebrating icons in pop culture and art, VASE BY SU has now delved into the world of NFTs with its latest sculpture. Noting one of the biggest collaborations in the realm of NFTs to date, the creative studio has brought RTFKT‘s. “MNLTH” to life. Serving as...
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Charlie Roberts Channels His Canine Muse in ‘Hammer Work’

Eight bronze sculptures made in conjunction with Case Studyo. Charlie Roberts is an Oslo-based, American artist whose fearless approach to painting often stacks different scenes and subjects to offer alternate views simultaneously. By weaving the canon of art history with pop culture, Roberts’s multi-disciplinary practice results in illusionary compositions and sculptures that seek to bewilder the eye.
DESIGN
loudersound.com

Tangerine Dream's Dante Trilogy box set to be released

Tangerine Dream's Dante Trilogy is to be released as La Divina Commedia, a deluxe six-disc hardback book, through Kscope on May 27. You can watch a trailer for the release below. The trilogy features three albums recorded by the band between 2002 and 2006, inspired by mainman, the late Edgar...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dornob.com

Layers of White Paper Spring to Life in Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

In the hands of skilled artists, even the most basic of materials can glow — literally. All Ayumi Shibata needs is paper, a blade, and a light source to create otherworldly scenes packed with intricate details. The Japan-born artist takes inspiration from nature and cities alike to craft layered landscapes that feel like a peek into a heavenly world beyond the clouds. These unique paper art sculptures can range from card-sized masterpieces she can fit in her hand to entire rooms full of delicate dangling vines. At the root of these soulful works is the Japanese concept of “Kami.”
DESIGN
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

