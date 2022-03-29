ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Win Tickets: Elton John

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT: Elton John – “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”. 96.5 KOIT has your chance to see Elton John’s – “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”. 1. LISTEN (3/29- 4/1) every morning 7am with Billy Vidal and 5:45pm with Morris Knight in the...

koit.com

Hanford Sentinel

The Fox hosts Elton John 75th birthday celebration | Fox Flix

The Hanford Fox Theatre celebrates Elton John’s 75th birthday with a listening party of some of his classic hits and a special screening of the 2019 musical biopic hit "Rocketman." Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of...
HANFORD, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Observer

Elton John’s Final Dallas Show Was a Wonderfully Emotional Rollercoaster

Elton John began his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The first leg of the tour saw two mesmerizing, sold-out shows at Dallas’ American Airlines Center two months later in December. Thursday and Friday night, John gave what will formally be his final performances...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Elton John announces final North American tour dates

Elton John has announced his final performance dates, which will conclude the North American portion of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. In 2018, the singer announced his plan for a three-year farewell tour that would complete his 52 years of live performances. The tour was later postponed due to a personal injury. Now, he begins his last round of North American dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 15 July, with 11 recently added dates, including shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia; San Diego and Santa Clara, California; Dodger Stadium in...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Watch Elton John dedicate ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Taylor Hawkins

Elton John dedicated a performance of his 1974 song ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Taylor Hawkins last night (March 26) at a show in Iowa – watch below. The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.
MUSIC
Current Publishing

Where’s Amy attends ‘Almost Elton John’

Where’s Amy attended “Almost Elton John” March 18 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show was presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana. It was one of the first concerts at the Palladium without face mask requirements. Former Carmel resident Craig A. Meyer, a 1981 Carmel High School graduate, raised the roof belting out songs by Sir Elton John while dressed flamboyant costumes.
CARMEL, IN
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Foo Fighters Announces Cancelation of All Tour Dates

In wake of the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band has decided to cancel all forthcoming tour dates. Variety reports a statement from the group which reads,. It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.
MUSIC

