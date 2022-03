Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's most bankable box office stars, amassing a net worth, at one time, of $150 million... before he squandered almost all of it. His massive debts, along with a string of box office flops like The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, lead to the 58-year-old actor to start taking literally any role he could, many in low-budget indie movies that went straight to video-on-demand (VOD).

