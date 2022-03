AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jennifer Harris to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council for a term set to expire on August 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor has named Marty Lucke as chair of the council and Harris as vice-chair. The council was created by the 86th Legislature in 2019 and expanded by the 87th Legislature in 2021. The council works to study and identify ways to provide internet access to underserved areas of Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO