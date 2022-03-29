ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseboro, NC

Collapse cleanup ongoing

By Emily M. Williams
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 1 day ago
A pile of rubble is all that remains of the building in Roseboro that collapsed last week. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

ROSEBORO — Just a week ago a longstanding building on the edge of downtown Roseboro collapsed, causing town staff to have to block off both side streets alongside the fallen debris.

Continued cleanup has been in progress, with the majority of thoroughfares reopened to the public. Throughout the last week truckloads of bricks have been hauled off the site with many more needing to be removed.

The building, which abuts the Roseboro Community Garden, was once a warehouse type space that has not been occupied for a long time. The subject of longtime discussion, the building also boasted a hand painted mural on the south side, where it was nestled up to the garden. Just last summer, tall sunflowers and other plants were growing gracefully against the stylistic background.

“The building at 109 NW Railroad Street had a wall to collapse Wednesday afternoon,” said Roseboro Town Clerk Janet Dunn in an email last week. “Town staff were notified and, within minutes, town personnel were onsite taking the necessary steps to secure the area to ensure the public’s safety.”

Immediately the area was taped off with barricades to block the area from traffic; those have been mostly removed as of Tuesday.

“The building’s owner was also immediately notified of the collapse, who then made contact with a contractor. Based upon their discussion, the owner decided to have the building torn down.”

On Thursday, heavy machinery was doing just that, loading a dump truck and hauling the materials away. That process will likely continue throughout the upcoming weeks. Much of the debris were old lumber, as well as broken and crumbled brick.

“The town is fortunate and very pleased that the owner and contractor were able to determine the appropriate course of action to be taken and then to demolish the building all within 24 hours of the incident.”

“Discussions of how to proceed have not been held with the property owner to determine his next steps.”

“The town’s main concern was to secure the area and ensure the safety of its citizens,” said Dunn. “By taking such quick action, staff did just that.”

What will happen next with the property is uncertain at this time.

Comments / 0

