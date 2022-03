PEORIA, Ariz. -- If you’re reading this, you are probably already aware of the hitting exploits of MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect Julio Rodríguez. Just in case -- and because the numbers are fun to look at -- the Mariners outfielder hit .347/.441/.560 with 13 homers and 21 steals over 74 games at High-A and Double-A in 2021. In between that success at Everett and Arkansas, he managed to sneak in a bronze-medal-winning performance for his native Dominican Republic in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The right-handed slugger has followed all of that up with a solid Spring Training (his first as a member of the 40-man roster), and it’s becoming more of a possibility by the day that he could begin 2022 on Seattle’s Major League Opening Day roster as a center fielder.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO