ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Deputy Secretary McKeon Travels to Miami, Florida

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will travel to Miami, Florida, March 29-30. The Deputy Secretary will visit State Department operations in South Florida, including...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida toddler facing more challenges from birth defect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – When Carolina Fenner gave birth to her daughter, Luna, in 2019 she never imagined the odyssey that would unfold. “We were prepared for just a regular normal life,” Fenner said. It became anything but a normal life when Luna was born with a...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State For Management And#The Miami Passport Agency#Dss#Miami Field Office#The State Department#The University Of Miami#The U S Southern Command
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Miami Herald

Miami, Florida house sells for $3.2 million

A seller has sold a 3,022-square-foot spacious house built in 2002 located in the 3700 block of Northeast 199th Terrace in Miami. The deed was signed on January 30, 2022. The $3,200,000 purchase price works out to $1,059 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 6,809 square-foot lot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Prosecutors Release Selfie Video Of Alleged Hitman Javon Carter Counting Stacks Of Cash For Killing TSA Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade prosecutors have released video of an alleged hitman counting the cash he received for allegedly murdering a TSA officer. The selfie video shows Javon Carter sitting in a car, counting thousands of dollars in cash, he reportedly received for killing Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021. “A day in the office,” he said during the 35-second video. Jones was shot and killed outside her Coral Bay Cove Apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on May 3, 2021. At the time, police say someone in a dark gray Nissan drove up, fired at Jones and her 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight just steps...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nevada gun manufacturer's license is revoked after lawsuit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal officials have revoked the license of a Nevada-based gun manufacturer that was accused of illegally selling guns and went bankrupt but then rebranded itself. The revocation comes after a lawsuit that alleged the Justice Department didn't conduct proper oversight before issuing the license.
NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. March 24, 2022. Editorial: Chasing daylight, Rubio descends into darkness. Marco Rubio finally showed up for work. Then he did the wrong thing. Last week, Florida’s senior senator sneaked through the chamber a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s been a Rubio priority for years.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy