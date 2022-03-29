ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder Announce U.S. Tour With Ruby The Hatchet, Bezlebong & More

By wookubus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElder will be out this summer on a U.S. headlining run with Ruby The Hatchet and Bezlebong splitting the direct support duties, while Dreadnought will open throughout. You can catch that trek at the following stops:. With Ruby The Hatchet &. :....

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
Battles Announce U.S. Tour

Battles are heading out on tour in support of 2019’s Juice B Crypts, after a few years’ pandemic disruption. Their massive slate of spring, summer, and fall dates includes a string of U.S. shows supporting Primus, as well as headline and festival dates across the States and Europe. Check out the itinerary below.
Machine Gun Kelly Announces 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour With Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and More

Machine Gun Kelly will head out on tour this summer in support of his sophomore pop-punk album, Mainstream Sellout, which is scheduled for release on March 25. The Blonde Don is already confirmed to perform at 52 arenas across North America and Europe, with guests including Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris and 44phantom.
Skippy Peanut Butter Recall: Jars Sold In Mass, NH May Contain Steel Fragments

BOSOTN (CBS) — More than 160,000 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter are being recalled because some jars could contain stainless steel fragments. The company says 9,353 cases sent to 18 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, fall under the recall. The other states are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The varieties affected are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Blended With Plant Protein. Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling a small quantity of SKIPPY® Reduced...
Jordan Brand Unveils Inaugural Global Women’s Collective Program

With the unveiling of the inaugural edition of Jordan Brand’s Global Women’s Collective program, 33 women in multiple cities around the world have been chosen to participate in what’s being billed as a re-establishing of what the iconic Jumpman logo represents. The collective members come from cities...
