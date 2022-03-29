Doug Pederson is the latest former coach of Carson Wentz to praise him

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was complimentary of new Washington quarterback Carson Wentz when asked about his former passer Sunday.

On Monday, it was Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson’s turn. Pederson was Wentz’s head coach in Philadelphia for five seasons before both were jettisoned after the 2020 season.

“The [Commanders] are getting a tremendous leader; they’re getting a really good quarterback,” Pederson said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington.

“They’re getting a guy that’s going to lead that football team, and he’ll lead that locker room. He’s going to do everything on and off the field to help that team win.”

The natural skepticism in anyone is going to say,” well, what else would Pederson when put on the spot?”

While the pair enjoyed great success early in their Philadelphia tenure — when Reich was the offensive coordinator — things didn’t end on the best note. There were rumors of a fractured relationship between Pederson and Wentz.

However, a little digging indicates things are much different for Wentz and Pederson these days. Pederson was out of coaching in 2021, so in training camp, he paid a visit to the Colts to see his buddy, Reich. In doing so, Pederson also wanted to speak to Wentz.

“I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially,” Pederson told Peter King of NBC Sports via Dave Zangaro of NBC 10 Philadelphia. “But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him.”

Pederson continued:

We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.

That surely doesn’t sound like a coach who can’t stand Wentz, as some have speculated in recent years.

No two coaches know Wentz better than Pederson or Reich. While things did appear to sour between Wentz and Pederson late in their Philadelphia tenure, Pederson seems to feel some of the comments regarding Wentz’s character are unfair.

Now, in Washington, Wentz gets a clean slate away from Pederson and Reich with the hope of reviving his once-promising career. Wentz likely understands this is his last opportunity as a full-time starting NFL quarterback.