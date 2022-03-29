Don’t Worry, Kirsten Dunst Was in on Amy Schumer’s Joke

Malia Obama has long preferred to stay behind the scenes, and lately, she’s been doing so literally. On Thursday night, at the season 3 premiere of Atlanta in Los Angeles, creator and star Donald Glover officially confirmed one of the worst kept secret in Hollywood: the 23-year-old has joined the writers room of his next Amazon series. (Tentatively titled Hive, the show is reportedly centered around a “Beyoncé-like figure.”) It’s a coveted position, and Glover is here to assure you that connections aren’t all that got her the gig. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” he told Vanity Fair of former president Barack Obama’s eldest daughter. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”
