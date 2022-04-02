ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

By Roya Backlund
 2 days ago
You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way, there’s no reason to feel depleted!

However, as the Mars-Saturn conjunction brings up some difficult emotions on April 4, you may need to earn it. You may feel more afraid of delving into your psyche than ever, because there may be something you’re not ready to acknowledge. Don’t rush the healing process, because if you push yourself before you’re prepared, it could set you back even further. Let patience and kindness guide you back to yourself!

Luckily, you won’t have to look far, because on April 12, Jupiter and Neptune will join forces in Pisces and tap into your star power. Embrace all the magic, creativity and love that’s encompassing you, because you’re surfing this cosmic wave all the way to the shore! Confidence and compassion are revealing a new layer of your personality and people are loving this new person you’re becoming. As a full moon in Libra blasts through your transformative eighth house on April 16, you may be dripping with power and eager to use it. Remember—with great power comes an even deeper responsibility.

By April 27, your love life will feel equally as tantalizing. As Venus joins forces with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, you’re the hottest ray of sunshine on the planet and *everyone* knows it. Don’t be surprised if people are waiting in line to spend some time with you! However, make sure you stay wary of them energy vampires, because they’re itching to take a bite.

As the month comes to a close, you may feel ready to declare something that changes everything. As a solar eclipse in Taurus dawns in your third house of communication on April 30, you may have a conversation that shakes things up in your community. Remain mindful of the words you choose to exchange, because they could have lasting ramifications.

