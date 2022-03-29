Artist Spotlight | Mark Steven Greenfield

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...

MUSEUMS ・ 7 DAYS AGO