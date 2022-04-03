ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

By Roya Backlund
This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are right.

By April 4, you may feel uneasy about your ability to bring in the income you’re dreaming of. As Mars joins forces with Saturn, it could slow down the speed in which the funds are being delivered, but don’t lose sight of the big picture. Judging your bank account before you’ve had a chance to implement all your genius ideas would be an unfair assessment. You’ve got time, so let delayed gratification lead the way!

Embrace your power , because the brainstorming sessions will reach godlike levels by April 12. This is when the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction will bring a surge of magic to your third house of communication, encouraging you to socialize with beautiful people who titillate your imagination.

MORE: Capricorn, Your 2022 Horoscope Shows Just How Much You’ve Grown

This energy will also lead to so many brilliant ideas, so make sure you’re taking notes! And as a full moon in Libra blasts off in your 10th house of career, you may be on the verge of unveiling a major promotion in your professional life. You may even feel ready to embrace a new goal altogether, so believe in your ability to change lanes.

You may feel *extra* flirtatious by April 27, when Venus joins forces with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces and coats your tongue in silver. You’re tapping into your ability to sweet talk a lover and you’re in the mood to have long, mind-blowing conversations that leave you breathless!

You’re surrounded by romance, so feel free to dance in it. By April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus will rush through your artistic and idealistic fifth house, which could lead to a *major* change of heart. Don’t be afraid of falling in love with something new, because this love has the power to change you forever!

