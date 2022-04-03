ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagittarius, Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Reminding You That Home Is Where The Heart Is

By Roya Backlund
You’re embracing a creative spark that has the power to catch fire as this month begins. After all, your Sagittarius April 2022 horoscope starts with a new moon in Aries on April 1 that will send fireworks to your fifth house of fun and romance. Dip your heart into a magical elixir of love, because you’re worthy of feeling tantalized. However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel equally as undeserving of all the attention you’re receiving. Don’t be afraid to stand out, because that’s what you were born to do!

If you’re struggling to find the right words by April 4, it’s no wonder. As Mars slams on the brakes against Saturn’s heavy hand, you may struggle to use your voice as powerfully as you ought to. Don’t force your brain to solve riddles and don’t force your mind to keep track of too many things at once. Multitasking is not always the answer, so redirect your tactics to something different!

You may be craving a feeling of warmth, love and belonging by April 12. As Jupiter joins forces with Neptune in Pisces, it will show you the way back home and inspire you to nurture your roots with TLC! Home is what you make of it, and just because a tradition exists does not mean it needs to be followed. Now’s the time to form your *own* traditions! As a full moon in Libra sends electricity to your 11th house of community, you’re expanding your outreach and connecting with people beyond your usual scope. Embrace opportunities to align with likened individuals!

As Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces as of April 27, you may feel even more deeply connected to your family and those you consider close loved ones. Return to those who remind you of where you come from, because it’s leaving you with a sense of pride and gratitude.

However, as a solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, you may embrace a major shift that affects your day-to-day life. As you embrace a new set of responsibilities and circumstances, you’re realizing that you need to shift your techniques and embrace a new form of going about your routines.

