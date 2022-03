Milton Arts Guild has opened the application process for its 2022 student scholarship, which is designed to help a deserving high school senior in the Cape school district. Each year, Milton Arts Guild offers a scholarship to a local art student to pursue his/her continuing education. Students can attend Cape Henlopen High School or private school or be home-schooled, as long as they reside in the Cape district. The scholarship will be awarded at the end of the school year.

MILTON, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO