NFL

Approved 2022 Playing Rules and Resolutions

NFL
 1 day ago

NFL clubs adopted the following rules change and resolution proposals today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida:. 1. By Indianapolis and Philadelphia; amends Rule 16, to allow both...

edge-operations.nfl.com

News Radio 710 KEEL

Woke NFL Tells New Orleans Saints, Do This or There's Hell to Pay

In one of its most controversial - but not surprising - moves, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced new diversity and inclusion mandates, beginning with this fall's 2022 season. At the league's annual owners meeting, Goodell proclaimed that going forward, all 32 teams required to employ a "female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority" as an offensive assistant coach.
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians' Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians' shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers' new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
The Spun

NFL Admits They Missed Big Penalty During The Playoffs

This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should've been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills' defense...
Larry Brown Sports

2 prominent NFL coaches opposed to OT rule change

The NFL's overtime rules have once again been a major topic of debate this offseason, and two of the league's longest-tenured coaches do not think any change is needed. Two proposed changes to the overtime format are currently under consideration. One, which was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, suggests that each team should get a possession in overtime before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans proposed tweaking the current rule so that each team must possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren't done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. "The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today," ESPN's Field Yates reported. "He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys."
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan's Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL owners approve new overtime rules for playoffs, ensuring each team gets a possession

Months after Josh Allen and the Bills were defeated in an overtime playoff thriller against the Chiefs, the NFL has ensured there will be no more OT that doesn't guarantee each side a chance to possess the ball, at least in the postseason. League owners on Tuesday approved new playoff OT rules, as CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones confirmed, ensuring postseason games cannot end in OT until both sides have the opportunity to score.
NFL
WIBC.com

Did Colts Players Want Carson Wentz Gone Too?

Indianapolis – Nearly 3 weeks removed from the Colts trading Carson Wentz to Washington and the Colts bringing in veteran QB Matt Ryan, fans have begun to get a clearer picture of how the team, front office, and ownership viewed the former QB. Colts HC Frank Reich has continued...
NFL
NBC Washington

NFL Tweaks Rooney Rule to Mandate Offensive Coach Hire and Include Women

To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the NFL has added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general. The moves announced Monday at the owners meeting include adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.
NFL
NFL

Projecting long-term contracts for 2022's franchise-tagged players

Of the eight players to receive the franchise tag in 2022, two have signed extensions, leaving the long-term futures of six still up in the air. If they don't ink new deals before July 15, these players will have to play 2022 on the franchise tag, with the chance to again hit free agency next year. We're going to project what extensions might look like for the players in question. But first, let's look at the contracts given to two of the tagged players this offseason:
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft News, Video & Photos | NFL.com

We are looking forward to hosting fans for FREE at NFL Draft Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, during all three days of the Draft (April 28-30) at the following times:. Thursday, April 28: 12 PM – 9 PM PT (post-concert) Friday, April 29: 12 PM – 9...
NFL
NFL

NFL announces Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

It's a big day in the NFL for Detroit. The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday. "The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."
NFL
NFL

Next Woman Up: Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager for the Denver Broncos

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
NFL
The Spun

There's A New Playoff Overtime Rule: NFL World Reacts

The NFL is making a major change to its overtime rules for the playoffs, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles both proposed that NFL overtime rules should allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball at least once. Well, that rule will be put into effect for next year's playoffs.
NFL
WANE 15

Colts to induct Tarik Glenn into Ring of Honor

Former Indianapolis tackle/guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The game will be selected in May when the NFL schedule is released. Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis […]
NFL
Reuters

New post-season overtime rules give teams shot at possessing ball

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - National Football League (NFL) clubs adopted new post-season overtime rules on Tuesday, giving each team a chance to possess the ball, the league said. Overtime rules again came under fire in January after the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense never got a chance to touch...
NFL

