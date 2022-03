The annual Jonquil Festival is this weekend March 18-19, in historic Washington State Park Arkansas just 45 minutes from Texarkana. Besides thousands of blooming jonquils, great food, arts and crafts, 5k run, cook-offs, live entertainment, and tours. Old Washington has a very interesting past, to say the least. If you grew up in this area chances are you already know about the history but for those who may be visiting for the first time, there are 6 things you should know about Washington State Park.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO