The 'Starz Youth Talent Show' is back at the 77th annual Four States Fair on April 4th. We need you to enter the "Starz Youth Talent Show." now. If you are between the ages of 10 and 18 and want to show off your singing or playing skills, here is your chance to shine and win great prizes. The "Starz Youth Talent Show." is a chance to discover and develop talent among the youth in Texarkana and surrounding areas. Any musical genre is welcome. You can get your entry form here.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 17 DAYS AGO