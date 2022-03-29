Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen - spring practice

Related
Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit
The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
Wisconsin basketball: More potential targets from the transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to grow, and so does the number of possible Wisconsin targets.
Wisconsin football: weekend recruiting recap
The Badgers had a number of 2023 and 2024 prospects on campus over the weekend and extended multiple big offers.
How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership
Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months. The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible. Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center he’s never been one to grab a book...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UA spring practice No. 10: RB Jonah Coleman, WR Anthony Simpson among standouts
The Arizona Wildcats held their 10th practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 10: * Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman continued to look like a rising star, regularly breaking tackles and running effectively in tight quarters near the goal line. Coleman also just missed what would have been a spectacular leaping touchdown catch. * Receiver Anthony Simpson had a strong practice, showing excellent...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
14-year-old star football player Eugene Henderson Jr. was tragically shot and killed in Wisconsin
Eugene Henderson Jr. was a star football player for the Kenosha Ramblers. He was only 14-years-old, and unfortunately, he was shot and killed in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday Night. The 14-year-old football star was shot in the head and killed. According to police reports, the star football player was a...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue guard enters NCAA transfer portal after March Madness exit
Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson has decided to look for opportunities outside of West Lafayette to continue his college basketball career. The news broke on Monday. Mike Carmin of the Journal & Courier reported that Thompson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The decision comes just a few days after Purdue was defeated by St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16, bringing the season to an end.
Jury Makes Decision on Fate of Former Vikings 1st Round Draft Pick
Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, was found not guilty of assaulting a woman in Dallas County Court on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Five-Star Anthony Black Choose Hogs?
McDonald's All-American guard pulls drink from cooler to reveal choice
Watch now: Wisconsin Badgers NT Keeanu Benton describes expectations of UW's defense
University of Wisconsin senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton details what fans should expect from the Badgers' defense as it replaces eight starters.
Watch now: Why a 'chippy' spring is a good thing, and other Husker takeaways
Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the four most interesting topics from post-practice interviews with offensive players and coaches.
Huskers getting TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to campus for spring game official visit
One of Nebraska's biggest current transfer portal targets will be on campus for an official visit at the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. TCU edge Ochaun Mathis said via social media that he's going to be making the trip as he tries to make a decision on where he'll continue his college career. Mathis, listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, took an official visit to Texas earlier this spring and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Alabama football's Brian Robinson is a disappearing breed | Goodbread
The Brian Robinson story resonates in a big way for Alabama coach Nick Saban: a patient, persistent kid buried behind future NFL players as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, only to return for a triumphant fifth year that will vault Robinson himself into the pros. It was once a fairly common outcome around college football. At Alabama, it pretty much played out that way for Mac Jones, Levi Wallace and a few others, but Robinson's path is a fleeting one -- to be increasingly rare going forward -- and Saban knows it. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal
A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
Hawkeyes' Murray says he is ready for 'next step'
Following a breakout season on the basketball court for Iowa, Keegan Murray did the expected Tuesday. The sophomore forward announced plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility. “For me, it’s about going up against the best players each and every night and showing what I’m made of, knowing that I’m supposed to be there,’’ Murray said. “I know that I’m supposed to...
UConn Star Paige Bueckers Lands NIL Deal With Chegg Ahead of Final Four
Bueckers previously signed multi-year deals with Gatorade and StockX.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa spring football press conference
Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges....
Submit your photo, and you could be featured at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are giving fans a chance to be featured at Lambeau Field with the “Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest.”. Fans can submit a photo to packerseverywhere.com now until April 19. The winning photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field, including on the marquee signs, during a game next season.
Fox11online.com
Packers fans can compete to have their photo shown at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Are you the biggest Green Bay Packers fan? The team is giving fans the chance to have their fandom photo featured around Lambeau Field on a 2022 game day. The Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest allows fans to enter photos of themselves, their friends or family. Photos can be submitted through April 19.
Green Bay men’s basketball snags Racine Case forward, adds needed rebounding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program has added Amari Jedkins, a 6’8″ forward from Racine Case to their roster. Jedkins announced via Twitter that he would be committing to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He averaged 16.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game during […]
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0