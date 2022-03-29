ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen - spring practice

By KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fpQk_0etFDBoT00

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz hands the ball off to tailback Braelon Allen during a spring football practice at the McClain Center Tuesday in Madison.

Comments / 0

Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

349K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership

Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months. The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible. Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center he’s never been one to grab a book...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Wyoming News

UA spring practice No. 10: RB Jonah Coleman, WR Anthony Simpson among standouts

The Arizona Wildcats held their 10th practice of spring Wednesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 10: * Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman continued to look like a rising star, regularly breaking tackles and running effectively in tight quarters near the goal line. Coleman also just missed what would have been a spectacular leaping touchdown catch. * Receiver Anthony Simpson had a strong practice, showing excellent...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard enters NCAA transfer portal after March Madness exit

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson has decided to look for opportunities outside of West Lafayette to continue his college basketball career. The news broke on Monday. Mike Carmin of the Journal & Courier reported that Thompson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The decision comes just a few days after Purdue was defeated by St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16, bringing the season to an end.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Wyoming News

Huskers getting TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to campus for spring game official visit

One of Nebraska's biggest current transfer portal targets will be on campus for an official visit at the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. TCU edge Ochaun Mathis said via social media that he's going to be making the trip as he tries to make a decision on where he'll continue his college career. Mathis, listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, took an official visit to Texas earlier this spring and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football's Brian Robinson is a disappearing breed | Goodbread

The Brian Robinson story resonates in a big way for Alabama coach Nick Saban: a patient, persistent kid buried behind future NFL players as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, only to return for a triumphant fifth year that will vault Robinson himself into the pros. It was once a fairly common outcome around college football. At Alabama, it pretty much played out that way for Mac Jones, Levi Wallace and a few others, but Robinson's path is a fleeting one -- to be increasingly rare going forward -- and Saban  knows it. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal

A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Hawkeyes' Murray says he is ready for 'next step'

Following a breakout season on the basketball court for Iowa, Keegan Murray did the expected Tuesday. The sophomore forward announced plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility. “For me, it’s about going up against the best players each and every night and showing what I’m made of, knowing that I’m supposed to be there,’’ Murray said. “I know that I’m supposed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa spring football press conference

Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges....
IOWA CITY, IA
Fox11online.com

Packers fans can compete to have their photo shown at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Are you the biggest Green Bay Packers fan? The team is giving fans the chance to have their fandom photo featured around Lambeau Field on a 2022 game day. The Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest allows fans to enter photos of themselves, their friends or family. Photos can be submitted through April 19.
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy