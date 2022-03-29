ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick explains how recently-promoted Matt Groh contributes to Patriots

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbCrm_0etF35UT00

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke about a notable personnel change on Monday. In a wide-ranging session with the media, Belichick touched on what newly-promoted director of player personnel Matt Groh means to the organization.

Groh spent last season as a college scouting director for the Patriots. He joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant, and will now take over the role previously held by Dave Ziegler.

“Matt’s done a tremendous job for us. Very smart, very detailed. Obviously has a great football background with his dad, his family, growing up in football. Scouted multiple areas for us,” Belichick said Modnay via Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He’s had multiple responsibilities, from area scouts on the west coast, to the southeast. Regional scout, national scout, and really put the draft together last year as the director of college scouting.

“With Dave [Ziegler] leaving, I feel like he’s the best person to step into the personnel job, and he’s done a great job. He’s as good as anybody we’ve had in that position.”

Ziegler left for Las Vegas to take on the general manager job with the Raiders. He was part of the group that left with Josh McDaniels, as the latter assumed the head coaching position for Las Vegas at the end of January.

Groh’s father Al most recently served as Georgia Tech defensive coordinator from 2010 t 2012. He also worked on the New England Patriots staff as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 1993 to 1996.

Groh steps into the role having scouted the last two NFL combines for the Patriots. With the draft a little more than a month away, Groh could have a big part in the draft for the second year in a row.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Brian Flores, lawsuit questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was one of several coaches/NFL front office figures who is being sued by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their mistreatment of him. The reason Belichick is right smack in the middle is because he accidentally sent a text to Flores instead of Brian Daboll, congratulating him on the head coaching job for the New York Giants, yet Flores didn’t even know he wasn’t get hired yet.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Longtime Reporter John Clayton

The NFL world was hit with incredibly sad news earlier this month. John Clayton, the longtime NFL insider, passed away following a battle with a “brief illness.” He was 67 years old. Many have paid tribute to Clayton following his passing. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Raiders#The New England Patriots
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Former First Round Pick

Peppers visited New England on Monday and apparently liked what he saw. He’s the newest member of the organization. “Former Giants’ safety Jabrill Peppers reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, per @MikeReiss and me,” Adam Schefter reports. “Peppers tore his ACL last season and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.”
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts New England’s Next Offseason Move

After a bit of a slow start, offensive line became a major area of strength for the 2021 New England Patriots. The jury still is out on whether the unit will be able to enjoy similar success in the upcoming campaign. The Patriots’ starting O-line is going to look different...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Have the Patriots improved this offseason?

The New England Patriots suffered their third-worst postseason loss in franchise history against the Buffalo Bills, 47-17, the last time they took the field. Have the Patriots gotten better since their one-and-done postseason run?. "We'll find out next year," Bill Belichick said Monday at the annual NFL coaches breakfast. "Hopefully...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: 'We do need a quarterback'

The Carolina Panthers were unable to persuade star quarterback Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause for them earlier this month and have seemingly moved on from the idea of bringing Cam Newton back to serve as a QB2 behind current starter Sam Darnold. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule recently...
NFL
NESN

What Really ‘Bothers’ Robert Kraft About Patriots’ Recent Seasons

Before he owned the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft was a Patriots fan. And like many fans, he’s been unhappy with the team’s lack of recent postseason success. Speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., Kraft said watching his team go three straight seasons without a playoff win “bothers” him.
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Could Put Robert Kraft’s ‘Results-Oriented’ Ways To Test

Robert Kraft wants the New England Patriots to be better. He is, he insists, a fan of the team first and foremost. The difference between Kraft and Larry from Chelmsford smoking his sausage in P2 (besides roughly $8 billion in net worth) is Kraft, you know, owns the team and gets to chart the future of the organization.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: Other than against us, I hope Josh McDaniels does well

After many years with the Patriots, Josh McDaniels landed the Raiders head coaching job this offseason. McDaniels also took several New England assistants with him to Las Vegas, which brought on a bit of a brain drain from the Patriots’ coaching staff. But during the annual league meeting on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he had no issue with the way McDaniels was built his staff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy