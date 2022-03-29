PITT ADDS TRANSFER LINEBACKER

Penn State’s big recruiting weekend at the end of the first week of spring football practices appeared to go well. A number of recruiting targets shared their positive reactions to their visit on their respective social media feeds over the weekend, and a handful of players shared the news of receiving an offer while in town. Among those leaving State College with a scholarship offer this weekend was Ohio linebacker Arvell Reese, who has already started to collect a number of Power 5 offers, including a number from around the Big Ten.
Reese shared the news of his latest scholarship offer...
Comments / 0