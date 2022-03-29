ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITT ADDS TRANSFER LINEBACKER

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 1 day ago

On the day Pitt announced a new contract with coach Pat Narduzzi, running through the 2030 season, Narduzzi...

www.wdadradio.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Another Red Raider Enters the Mysterious NCAA Transfer Portal

Over the weekend, Kevin McCullar Jr. entered his name into the NBA Draft. The NCAA's relationship with the NBA is such that McCullar can now go to the NBA combine and meet with teams while retaining the final two years of his eligibility in college basketball. The statement from McCullar reads, to me, that if he does come back to play college basketball, he'll not come straight home to Texas Tech.
NBA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt announces contract extension for football coach Pat Narduzzi through at least 2030

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi agreed to a new contract that ensures his position through at least 2030. “Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. “That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program’s rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Pitt makes major decision on Pat Narduzzi future

After leading Pitt to one of its best seasons in program history, Pat Narduzzi has signed a new contract with the Panthers, which will keep him as the school’s head coach through at least the 2030 season. Narduzzi, who is entering his eighth season at the helm of Pitt’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State extends offer to four-star LB Arvell Reese

Penn State’s big recruiting weekend at the end of the first week of spring football practices appeared to go well. A number of recruiting targets shared their positive reactions to their visit on their respective social media feeds over the weekend, and a handful of players shared the news of receiving an offer while in town. Among those leaving State College with a scholarship offer this weekend was Ohio linebacker Arvell Reese, who has already started to collect a number of Power 5 offers, including a number from around the Big Ten. Reese shared the news of his latest scholarship offer...
NFL

