PITT ADDS TRANSFER LINEBACKER

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi agreed to a new contract that ensures his position through at least 2030. “Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. “That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program’s rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO