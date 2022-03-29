ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk threatens to buy Twitter or start his own for the sake of 'free speech'

By Colin Martin
Over the weekend, Elon Musk posted a poll to Twitter asking his 79.5 million followers if the social media platform "rigorously adheres" to free speech, causing people to push him to buy the company.

Although, Musk may have a bigger idea -- create his own free speech social media platform.

An overwhelming 70.4% of the 2,035,924 votes sided with Musk, prompting him to ask the follow up question the following day: "What should be done?"

He added: "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy."

The top reply suggested that the Tesla CEO simply buys Twitter, which is estimated to be worth about $13.4 billion, according to Forbes .

"Put your hand up if you think @elonmusk should buy Twitter," Avi Yemini said. "And reinstate all banned accounts."

The tweet received over 21,300 likes, as people clearly showed their support of Musk taking the platform over, but he went on to suggest something else.

"Is a new platform needed?" Musk tweeted.

His idea went viral, as expected, earning more than 26,000 retweets and nearly 325,000 likes.

Another Twitter user then asked Musk a more direct question: "Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed."

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk replied.

The SpaceX founder and CEO wouldn't be the first to try and create their own social media platform, as former President Donald Trump launched Truth Social in February about a year after he was banned from Twitter following the U.S. Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021. Despite hitting number one on the Apple App Store's free app charts the day of its launch, it's creator hasn't even posted and it's struggled to gain popularity.

Musk has stirred the pot before on Twitter, posting a poll in November 2021 and asking if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock -- where 57.9% of the 3,519,252 votes said he should. Until he formally announces a plan to create a new social media platform for free speech, people online will have to pay close attention to his Twitter for any updates on the idea, and keep guessing what he would name it.

