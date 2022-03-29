ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA Authorizes Second Vaccine Booster for Those 50 and Older

By VOA News
Voice of America
 1 day ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 and over. Previously a fourth dose was only authorized for people 12 and up, who are badly immunocompromised....

Pharmaceuticals
