I have now officially seen it all. A farmer has captured the imagination of the internet by cradling a donkey while singing "Over the Rainbow" and it is wonderful. Really. This man is known as Mr. Donkers on TikTok. I'm gonna take a wild guess that it has something to do with his donkeys (or at least I hope). There's no reason or location given, but a quiet moment has been shared with him consoling a donkey in the most Wizard of Oz way possible.

