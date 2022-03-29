ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Lehigh County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – One Pennsylvania lottery player won $1 million after buying a Powerball ticket...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lehigh County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Middletown, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Maria S Deli Grocery#Lottery Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
WTAJ

$184K winning lottery ticket sold in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000 was sold at a Bedford retailer on Tuesday, March 15. The top prize $184,671 Magni-Find Money ticket was sold at Coen Markets along 6371 Lincoln Highway, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket. With prizes […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Restaurant in Pottstown Goes Up for Sale at $3.6 Million

A landmark restaurant on High Street in Pottstown, Cutillo’s at the Sanatoga Inn is up for sale, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Owners John and Mary Cutillo retired earlier this year and listed the 27,361-square-foot restaurant with a renovated bar and lounge for $3.6 million. The price includes a much-sought-after liquor license, 30 apartments, and the well-known 15,000-square-foot restaurant.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 49-year-old Melinda Bixler of York, Pennsylvania, this week entered a plea of guilty before Judge Sylvia H. Rambo of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.
YORK COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million won in Wellesley, $25,000 a year Lucky For Life prize sold in Roslindale and three $100,000 winning tickets sold over the weekend

There were five big lottery prizes bought or claimed in Massachusetts on Friday and over the weekend, including a $1 million cash prize and a $25,000 per year Lucky For Life game winner. The $1 million winning ticket was for the $5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021 game, it was purchased or...
WELLESLEY, MA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy