Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen - spring practice

The Brian Robinson story resonates in a big way for Alabama coach Nick Saban: a patient, persistent kid buried behind future NFL players as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, only to return for a triumphant fifth year that will vault Robinson himself into the pros. It was once a fairly common outcome around college football. At Alabama, it pretty much played out that way for Mac Jones, Levi Wallace and a few others, but Robinson's path is a fleeting one -- to be increasingly rare going forward -- and Saban knows it. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO