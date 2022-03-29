Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen - spring practice

Related
Wisconsin basketball: More potential targets from the transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to grow, and so does the number of possible Wisconsin targets.
Wisconsin football: weekend recruiting recap
The Badgers had a number of 2023 and 2024 prospects on campus over the weekend and extended multiple big offers.
Watch now: Wisconsin Badgers NT Keeanu Benton describes expectations of UW's defense
University of Wisconsin senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton details what fans should expect from the Badgers' defense as it replaces eight starters.
Wisconsin basketball: 2022 signee Connor Essegian is a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball
Wisconsin's lone basketball commit in the 2022 class has had a stellar senior season and is up for a top honor within the state of Indiana.
Why Alabama football's Brian Robinson is a disappearing breed | Goodbread
The Brian Robinson story resonates in a big way for Alabama coach Nick Saban: a patient, persistent kid buried behind future NFL players as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, only to return for a triumphant fifth year that will vault Robinson himself into the pros. It was once a fairly common outcome around college football. At Alabama, it pretty much played out that way for Mac Jones, Levi Wallace and a few others, but Robinson's path is a fleeting one -- to be increasingly rare going forward -- and Saban knows it. ...
14-year-old star football player Eugene Henderson Jr. was tragically shot and killed in Wisconsin
Eugene Henderson Jr. was a star football player for the Kenosha Ramblers. He was only 14-years-old, and unfortunately, he was shot and killed in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday Night. The 14-year-old football star was shot in the head and killed. According to police reports, the star football player was a...
Promising Pro Day: Which WR Impressed Falcons After Dazzling Display?
Boise State's Khalil Shakir may have leaped into the Falcons wide receiver conversation.
UConn Star Paige Bueckers Lands NIL Deal With Chegg Ahead of Final Four
Bueckers previously signed multi-year deals with Gatorade and StockX.
Submit your photo, and you could be featured at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are giving fans a chance to be featured at Lambeau Field with the “Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest.”. Fans can submit a photo to packerseverywhere.com now until April 19. The winning photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field, including on the marquee signs, during a game next season.
Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal
A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
Photos: Iowa spring football press conference
Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges....
Packers fans can compete to have their photo shown at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Are you the biggest Green Bay Packers fan? The team is giving fans the chance to have their fandom photo featured around Lambeau Field on a 2022 game day. The Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest allows fans to enter photos of themselves, their friends or family. Photos can be submitted through April 19.
Green Bay men’s basketball snags Racine Case forward, adds needed rebounding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay men’s basketball program has added Amari Jedkins, a 6’8″ forward from Racine Case to their roster. Jedkins announced via Twitter that he would be committing to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He averaged 16.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game during […]
Badgers forward Ben Carlson enters transfer portal
Wisconsin Badgers forward and Woodbury native Ben Carlson announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Madison. Carlson announced the move on his social media accounts, thanking the Badgers' coaching staff and his teammates. Carlson played in 32 games with two starts for the...
Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrates 53 years
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrated its 53rd year of the tournament this past weekend as the festivities tipped off. This year’s tournament is compiled with 16 teams featuring Wisconsin Badger alumni, local high school seniors, UW-Oshkosh alumni, and more. Tournament Director Lee Vander Sanden has been the head of the […]
Craig baseball set for another Big Eight title run
JANESVILLE Like any successful program, rebuilding is not an option for Janesville Craig’s baseball team. The Cougars simply reload. Craig has won four of the last six Big Eight Conference championships and figures to be in contention once again this season. ...
