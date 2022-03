Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. During this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas asked her about Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and referenced two anti-racist books while doing so. Senator Cruz is an outspoken critic of Critical Race Theory, so much so that he recently published his own e-book on how to fight the use of it in schools. During his questioning of Judge...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO