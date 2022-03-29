ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

An Amazing Easter Egg Treasure Hunt Tradition For Sioux Falls

By Patty Dee
97.3 KKRC
97.3 KKRC
 2 days ago

As a kid, in our family, Easter traditions included a new outfit, new shoes, church, an Easter Egg hunt, and a big leg of lamb dinner, (which my younger sister despised). During the Easter egg hunt, our mom would keep an eagle eye on us saying "I want to make sure...

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
97.3 KKRC
97.3 KKRC

46

Followers

279

Posts

5K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Fishing Season has Begun! Kinda…

The ponds, lakes, rivers, and trout streams are almost fully liquid again! The water's still a bit cold yet though. It hasn't been a rough or long winter, but when you're jonesing to get out on the water and start catching fish, it feels like years!. Over the last few...
IOWA STATE
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
DFW Community News

In-Sync Exotics to host Easter Egg Hunt

ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
GATOR 99.5

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Easter Egg Hunt set for April 9 in Feasterville

Local children are invited to join the Easter Bunny for the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at Russell Elliot Memorial Park, 150 Buck Road, Feasterville. “All area children are invited to join the fun and festivities of the...
SOCIETY
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Traditions#The Eggs#Zion Lutheran Church
Selam Times-Journal

Happy Easter: City of Valley Grande to hold Easter Egg hunt

The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
1240 KLYQ

Epic Geese Spectacle Underway at Freezout Lake

There were over 52,000 white geese and over 1,700 tundra swans and trumpeter swans Friday, March 25, at Freezout Lake. The lake, on the Front Range of the Rockies along Highway 89 in Montana, is a birdwatchers' paradise every spring when the white geese stop by to refuel on their northward migration. The photos in this story are from recent years. We thank Mike Daniels for them.
MONTANA STATE
97.3 KKRC

New Wagoo Burger To Be Launching In Downtown Sioux Falls

Mooo-'ve over burger places, and make room for what Dakota News Now is reporting, will be, the new "Barn to Burger" restaurant that will be grilling up their take on one of American's all-time favorite foods!. Wagoo Burger will be opening in the Fernson Brewery taproom located at 332 South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

97.3 KKRC

Sioux Falls, SD
46
Followers
279
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy