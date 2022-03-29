ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL passes Colts' overtime possession proposal

 2 days ago
The NFL passed a rule change pertaining to team possessions during overtime, which was initially proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts and Eagles both proposed a change to the overtime rules so that both teams get a possession. After the wild finish to the regular-season game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in a win for the latter without the Bills getting a chance to counter, this proposal gained steam.

The rule change was amended slightly before it was passed. Both teams will get at least one possession but only in the playoffs.

After each team has gone through its possession, if the game is still tied, sudden death will ensue.

The Colts had their own bout with the overtime rules in the Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The game went to overtime, the Ravens won the toss and possession. They scored on their drive, which ended the game.

Of course, the Colts wouldn’t have been in that situation had they not blown an egregious lead during the fourth quarter. But we can at least see the personal connection from the Colts’ side.

It isn’t clear if the league will adopt the original proposal, which counted for the regular season as well, but the Colts’ proposal is accepted nonetheless.

