OKC Thunder news: The Thunder selections in latest USA Today 2022 NBA Mock Draft

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
USA Today’s “For The Win” released its latest full 2022 NBA Mock Draft last Thursday. This is the fifth version of the mock. With the Oklahoma City Thunder slated to most likely finish with the fourth-best lottery odds — especially following its win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday — the team will pick fourth overall in this mock.

The Thunder had four selections overall — three first-round picks and a second-round pick. The Thunder own its own first-round pick as well as the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Let’s take a look at the four new additions to the roster in this mock.

Fourth overall: Jaden Ivey

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“One of the players that Purdue’s Jaden Ivey often draws comparisons to is a young Russell Westbrook.

15th overall (via Clippers): Dyson Daniels

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“Oklahoma City tends to like jumbo-sized ball handlers and Australia’s Dyson Daniels fits that description. He is one of the best perimeter defenders in this class and he got significantly better as the season progressed as the G League. He plays at his own pace, and although that comes with its drawbacks, it has plenty of perks as well.”

30th overall (via Suns): Christian Koloko

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“In my estimation, Arizona’s Christian Koloko is one of the players who improved his draft stock the most during the first weekend of the NCAA tournament. He is a prototypical big who has an outstanding build and the right defensive instincts to defend the paint and the basket in the NBA for years to come.”

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

