Fire crews knock down blaze in Hoytsville

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Firefighters Saturday knocked down a greater alarm fire at a two-story public storage facility in Sylmar, authorities said. The 80 firefighters dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to 12655 W. Foothill Blvd had the blaze out within 43 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Initial reports detailed heavy fire in approximately seven units on both the first and second floors, for a total of 14 units, Stewart said. “The fire appears to have started on the first floor and extended up to the second floor and through a common void space horizontally to additional units,” she said. “A total of four units on the first floor and five units on the second floor sustained heavy fire damage. A portion of the second story floor is burned through. “The overhaul will be an extended operation due to the need to empty out the affected storage units, to ensure no smoldering materials remain,” she said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO