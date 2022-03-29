ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sennheiser bringing AirPlay 2 support to AMBEO Soundbar in major software update

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSennheiser just announced its new AMBEO operating system to AMBEO Soundbars, bringing a new experience with SharePlay 2 and more features than ever to its Smart Control app. The AMBEO|OS, which is available for all AMBEO Soundbars, brings support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. In addition, the software...

9to5mac.com

9to5Mac

Five iPhone features that are now forgotten – by Apple and users both

Apple is amazing at setting trends. This is why lots of other companies use similar names to their products and, sometimes, even copy their design. That said, it’s not every time that Apple makes it right or a feature it’s pushing, survives. Here are five examples of iPhone features that Apple thought would be groundbreaking but ended up being discontinued or just renegade.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Receive a text from yourself? It’s definitely spam

Recently, a slew of people have been receiving spam text messages about their carrier bill – myself included. The message, which says your bill has been paid, includes a link to “a little gift for you.” Most users have also reported the text message has been coming from their own personal phone number.
TECHNOLOGY
#Airplay#Software Update#Spotify Connect#Tidal Connect#Sennheiser Smart Control#Iphone#Wi Fi#Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar#The Ambeo Soundbar
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages. Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+

The international epic drama series Pachinko debuts today on Apple TV+. Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan in the 20th century, at a time when Japanese attitudes towards Koreans was far from amicable. The first three episodes are streaming now. The series is based...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Scammers are using Apple’s own tools to install malware on your iPhone

Malicious apps make their way on to the Google Play store way too often. We have covered these incidents repeatedly in recent years, and the scammers always appear to be one step ahead of Google. Though Apple is better at keeping malicious apps at bay, iPhone malware is still a real problem. In fact, according to a new report from security firm Sophos, hackers have found two sneaky new ways to get malware on to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to type the Apple logo on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Curious about conjuring up ? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on iPhone, iPad, and Mac including how to make your own keyboard shortcut. There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

iRobot update brings Siri support to Roomba vacuums & Braava mops

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Siri support has arrived for iRobot products like the Roomba, so now users can have the robots clean specific rooms using Siri voice commands and Shortcuts.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Cisco says AirPlay support coming to Webex Board, Desk & Room products

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Cisco has announced that several of its Webex products will get AppleAirPlay later in 2022, allowing users to cast their iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens to the devices.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

macOS Monterey 12.3 has broken support for game controllers for some players

Looking to play games on your newly updated Mac? You might have to skip bringing your game controllers. Shortly after its ‘Peek Performance’ event, Apple released macOS Monterey version 12.3. After updating, many users across Apple’s Developer Forums and Reddit are complaining that the update can’t support their game controllers.
VIDEO GAMES

