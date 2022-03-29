ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL changes rules to give each team a chance to score in the postseason

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2y2E_0etEQyIg00

On the last day of the 2022 league meetings, NFL owners voted to approve a modified version of a proposal put forth by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, which now allows both teams to have a chance to score in overtime. The modification is that the new rule applies only in the postseason, which is just fine, because the postseason was where the former rule, ending a game if the first team with the ball in overtime scores a touchdown, had led to a 10-2 overall disparity between the team taking the ball, and the team on the wrong side of that equation.

It’s past time for this modification, and the rule it replaces was weird and reactionary at best.

In the 2009 NFC Championship game, the New Orleans Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings, 31-28, on a 40-yard Garrett Hartley field goal with 10:15 left in overtime. The fact that Brett Favre wasn’t able to participate in Super Bowl XLIV caused the NFL to alter its overtime rules. Now, instead of a first-drive field goal winning the game, a team would have to score a touchdown or a safety on its first overtime drive to win, and if that team kicked a field goal, the opposing team would have an opportunity to tie or win from there.

In the last four seasons, we’ve seen two different instances in which outstanding NFL quarterbacks were denied any chance to help their teams win a playoff game in overtime, because the opponents scored touchdowns on their first drives. There was the New England Patriots beating Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship game on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a two-yard Red Burkhead touchdown run. All Mahomes could do was walk off the field, and wait until next year.

Mahomes hasn’t missed an AFC Championship game since, and one reason he made his fourth straight was his incredible performance late in the Chiefs’ 42-36 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and his crew thought they had it won when Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis with 13 seconds left (it was Davis’ fourth touchdown catch of the game, setting a single-game postseason record), but Mahomes countered with his own particular magic, hitting Tyreek Hill for 18 yards and Travis Kelce for 25 yards, setting up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal as regulation expired.

And then, after the Chiefs won the toss in overtime, Allen could do nothing but watch helplessly as Mahomes engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

So, that was two amazing quarterbacks denied any chance at winning, based on the luck of a coin toss. Does that seem fair after 60 game clock minutes of amazing play? In this case, did it make sense to slam the door in Allen’s face in a fourth quarter that featured 25 points and four lead changes in the final 1:54?

I think not.

“The rules are what they are. I can’t complain about that because if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating, too,” Allen said after the game. “It is what it is at this point. We just didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

Allen is right about that, and the Bills should have squibbed the kick with 13 seconds left to force the Chiefs’ returner to either return the ball and bleed the clock or give himself up with bad field position, but there was nothing Allen could do to counter — simply because of the luck of the draw.

After that 2018 AFC Championship game loss, the Chiefs put forth a similar proposal, only to be told that the league would spend the next year “figuring it out.”

Four years later, the NFL finally figured it out — and did the right thing. Sadly, we can’t play a couple of playoff overtimes in a retroactive fashion, but if you though the 2021 playoffs were incredible, 2022 could be even better.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Admits They Missed Big Penalty During The Playoffs

This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills’ defense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Bills#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings#The New England Patriots
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Coaches Are Divided Over Whether to Change Overtime Rules

NFL owners are set to review proposals that would have both teams get at least one possession in overtime. The debate comes after Kansas City defeated Buffalo in the playoffs by scoring a touchdown on the first possession in overtime. "I'm not exactly sure where I sit," said Kansas City...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL's New Overtime Rules for 2022 Season Have Fans Upset

NFL announced on Tuesday that the overtime rules for playoff games have changed. During the annual league meeting, the NFL owners approved a new rule that allows both teams to have at least one possession during overtime of a playoff game. Per the previous rules, the team that starts overtime with possession can win the game if they score a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, In SI Swimsuit 2022

When Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition is released later this year, it will feature the girlfriend of an NFL quarterback. Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition. In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a “highlights” video showing her modeling for this year’s shoot.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs have over $18M in cap space following recent free agency moves

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a good spot when it comes to their salary cap space this offseason. According to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report, the Chiefs have $18.475 million in salary-cap space with 75 players under contract. That includes recent contracts for recently-signed free agents like Deon Bush and Ronald Jones. It also includes the trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady probably isn't heartbroken about Bruce Arians no longer being his coach

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Last night the NFL world got some more surprising news – in what has been a crazy offseason FULL of surprising news – that Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach and moving into the front office as a senior football consultant and that Todd Bowles would be the new head coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Arians surprises with retirement, here's his final record against the Saints

Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stepped down in a move to the Bucs front office, much to the surprise of the football world, tapping defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him. Arians has been in the NFL for 30 seasons, and while only a head coach for eight years, he won a Super Bowl in 2020. He also coached tight ends for the New Orleans Saints in 1996. He’s experienced a lot of success, but not against against the Saints in 10 meetings (of course, none of Tampa Bay’s coaches have done well against the Saints). Let’s break it down and see what happened at both of his stops:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL passes Colts' overtime possession proposal

The NFL passed a rule change pertaining to team possessions during overtime, which was initially proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts and Eagles both proposed a change to the overtime rules so that both teams get a possession. After the wild finish to the regular-season game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in a win for the latter without the Bills getting a chance to counter, this proposal gained steam.
NFL
The Spun

There’s A New Playoff Overtime Rule: NFL World Reacts

The NFL is making a major change to its overtime rules for the playoffs, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles both proposed that NFL overtime rules should allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball at least once. Well, that rule will be put into effect for next year’s playoffs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy