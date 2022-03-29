Pine Bluff police arrest 2 in deadly shooting
Little Rock (KATV) — Two arrests were made in a Pine Bluff Monday afternoon homicide that left one teenager dead....katv.com
Little Rock (KATV) — Two arrests were made in a Pine Bluff Monday afternoon homicide that left one teenager dead....katv.com
Somebody needs to do something that includes parents in the prosecution system..This is getting out of hand nation wide and has been plaguing Arkansas..Defund the police riots started this trend..
Comments / 4