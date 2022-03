GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roncalli’s Joe Garceau has been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the Jets to a Division 4 state championship. The Jets knocked off top seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science 55-45 at the Kohl Center back on March 19th. It’s the second state championship in program history with both gold balls coming with Garceau as head coach. The first coming back in 2018.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO